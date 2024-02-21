Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Homicides | Ukrainian athletes who fled the war were stabbed in Germany – both died

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Homicides | Ukrainian athletes who fled the war were stabbed in Germany – both died

Ukrainian players had fled the Russian war of aggression to Germany.

Ukrainians basketball pledges Volodymyr Yermakov17, and Artyom Kozatshenko, 18, died as stabbing victims in Germany. Jermakov died immediately after the stabbing a week ago and now the German club ART Giants says on their websitethat Kozatshenko, who was in intensive care, has also died.

According to the club's press release, Kozatshenko died on Tuesday.

“ART Giants is deeply shocked, mourns and says goodbye to another great basketball gift,” the club states on its website.

The two of them was stabbed on February 10 in the street in Oberhausen, Germany. In addition to them, two other people were also injured in the incident.

The police have arrested four suspects, Expressen tells.

The Ukrainians played in the under-19 team, but they also regularly participated in the training of the men's team. The two had fled Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine to Germany.

