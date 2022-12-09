Homicides | The police found out the identity of the four-year-old victim 65 years after the murder that shocked the United States

The killer is still unknown, but the police are hoping for more clues.

From a cardboard box the name of the dead boy who was found was Joseph Augustus Zarelliand he was four years old.

The Philadelphia police announced the results of their investigation on Thursday. The strange thing about the case is that the boy was killed already in 1957.

Among other things, the newspaper tells about it The New York Timesand news agency AP.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, according to the AP, that the city’s oldest unsolved homicide has “troubled this community, the Philadelphia Police Department, our nation and the world.”

The police got a breakthrough from the DNA analysis, which led them to trace the boy’s relatives. His parents are already dead. He has surviving siblings, but officials have not released their identities to protect their privacy.

“To be a box boy” and the victim called “America’s Unknown Child” was once found in the woods wrapped in a blanket without clothes and stuffed in a cardboard box.

The student who found the body was apparently so frightened by what he saw that he first confided in the priest before calling the police until the next day. According to the cause of death investigation, the boy had been beaten to death.

The weather was so cold at the time that it was difficult for the police to determine how long the boy had been dead.

Case attracted enormous attention at the time, but no one registered as the child’s family.

Despite the discovery of the boy’s identity, his killer is still unknown.

“We have our suspicions as to who might be responsible for the act, but it would be irresponsible to share these suspicions, as the criminal investigation continues to be active,” Jason Smith The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit said the news outlet for CNN.

He said that he hoped for an “avalanche of hints” from the audience.