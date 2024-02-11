Homicides | The man suspected of murdering his wife in Tampere is known to the police – the sharp weapons were found in a crab

The man from Tampere suspected of murder is already known to the police.

To Tampere The investigation into the suspected homicide that took place in Niemenranta on Friday evening is progressing. Director of investigations Markku Laakso The Internal Finland Police confirms that the arrested 44-year-old man from Tampere has not yet been heard from.

“We started by interviewing people who have made observations about the course of events and the arrest situation and the residents of the yard district. The technical investigation of the crime scene to clarify the situation has progressed,” says Laakso.