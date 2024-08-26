Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homicides | The man is suspected of murdering a woman who belonged to the same family in Tampere

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Homicides | The man is suspected of murdering a woman who belonged to the same family in Tampere
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The suspected murder has taken place between family members.

Police investigates a murder in Tampere’s Kämmenniemi. A middle-aged man is suspected of murdering a woman in her apartment on Saturday evening.

The suspected murder has taken place between family members, says the police of Inner Finland.

The man suspected of the murder has also died. The cause of his death is being investigated.

The police say they will not comment further on the case.

#Homicides #man #suspected #murdering #woman #belonged #family #Tampere

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Harris overtakes Trump in important swing state

Harris overtakes Trump in important swing state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]