Homicides | The man is suspected of murdering a woman who belonged to the same family in Tampere

Homicides|

Police investigates a murder in Tampere’s Kämmenniemi. A middle-aged man is suspected of murdering a woman in her apartment on Saturday evening.

The suspected murder has taken place between family members, says the police of Inner Finland.

The man suspected of the murder has also died. The cause of his death is being investigated.

The police say they will not comment further on the case.