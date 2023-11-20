Homicides | The customer killed the 26-year-old taxi driver while driving, the police suspect

A 23-year-old man from Kouvola is suspected of murder and aggravated robbery. The police demand that he be arrested.

Police demands the arrest of a 23-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of a taxi driver in Kuusankoski, Kouvola, which happened at the end of last week.

A 26-year-old male taxi driver was killed in his taxi during his shift on the night between Thursday and Friday. The police are investigating the crime as a homicide.

Two men were arrested as suspects on Friday. One of them was released over the weekend.

The police are now proposing one man to be arrested at the coercive hearing on Monday. He is required to be imprisoned with probable cause on suspicion of murder and aggravated robbery.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man from Kouvola. According to the police release, he had been a passenger in a taxi before the events. The murder was committed with a bladed weapon.

Case came to the attention of the police when the police received a report of a traffic accident the night before Friday. According to the announcement, the taxi had driven into the bridge structures of the underpass tunnel.

The police found the driver lifeless at the scene in Kettumäentie. He had injuries suggestive of homicide.

Director of investigations Nina Hietanen has so far not disclosed the course of events to the public.

CEO of Kymenlaakso Taksi Sanna Lehtimäki told HS on Friday that the driver was working for the company. In the work community, the news of a colleague’s death was received with shock.

According to him, the victim was described as a calm, good professional.

Lehtimäki said that he believes that the entire Finnish taxi industry will remember the driver in a joint national moment of remembrance in the near future.

This is the second case in about a year where a taxi driver has died as a victim of a homicide. In August of last year, a 20-year-old female taxi driver was killed in Asikkala. Also in Asikkala’s case, the victim had been on duty.

