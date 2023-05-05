Homicides | Police suspect: A man killed another with a bladed weapon in Oulu

A man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in Oulu’s Kontinkanka yesterday. The police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police has arrested a man in Oulu who is suspected of killing another man in Kontinkanka on Thursday, informs the Oulu Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, a young man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in the outdoor area of ​​Oulu’s Kontinkanka near Kiviharjuntie. He died from his injuries.

The police suspect another young Oulu man of the act. The police later arrested the man at a private residence.

The police cordoned off the scene, inspected nearby buildings and conducted a technical criminal investigation. The police are investigating the case as a homicide.