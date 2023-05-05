Homicides | Police suspect: A man killed another with a bladed weapon in Oulu

A man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in Oulu’s Kontinkanka yesterday. The police are investigating it as a homicide.
Police has arrested a man in Oulu who is suspected of killing another man in Kontinkanka on Thursday, informs the Oulu Police Department.
On Thursday afternoon, a young man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in the outdoor area of Oulu’s Kontinkanka near Kiviharjuntie. He died from his injuries.
The police suspect another young Oulu man of the act. The police later arrested the man at a private residence.
The police cordoned off the scene, inspected nearby buildings and conducted a technical criminal investigation. The police are investigating the case as a homicide.
