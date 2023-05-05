Friday, May 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homicides | Police suspect: A man killed another with a bladed weapon in Oulu

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Homicides | Police suspect: A man killed another with a bladed weapon in Oulu

A man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in Oulu’s Kontinkanka yesterday. The police are investigating it as a homicide.

Police has arrested a man in Oulu who is suspected of killing another man in Kontinkanka on Thursday, informs the Oulu Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, a young man from Oulu was beaten with a bladed weapon in the outdoor area of ​​Oulu’s Kontinkanka near Kiviharjuntie. He died from his injuries.

The police suspect another young Oulu man of the act. The police later arrested the man at a private residence.

The police cordoned off the scene, inspected nearby buildings and conducted a technical criminal investigation. The police are investigating the case as a homicide.

#Homicides #Police #suspect #man #killed #bladed #weapon #Oulu

See also  Corona restrictions Restaurant owners opposing the shelving of the corona passport would lead to staff layoffs: "How would you feel about receiving a layoff letter as a Christmas present?"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Class, flair, flair: what does Lautaro have of the 8 Inter fans who have scored more than him (and what he lacks)

Class, flair, flair: what does Lautaro have of the 8 Inter fans who have scored more than him (and what he lacks)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result