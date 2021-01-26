Homicides Police reported on Virta’s family death: a man shot a woman, a daughter still in the hospital

The case is being investigated as a murder and an attempt at murder. The man suspected of the acts was found dead at the scene.

Police announced on Tuesday that it was investigating Virtai’s last Thursday family death as a murder and attempted murder. Due to the incident, the police had a large-scale operation in Virra in the Liedenpohja area in Pirkanmaa.

Police say they are visibly prepared for the operation because a firearm had been used in connection with the crimes.

Police confirmed in a statement that the crimes are suspected of being the father of a family who was found dead at the scene. The man is suspected of killing the mother of the family. The minor daughter was also injured. He is still being treated at the hospital.

Police now focuses its investigation on how events have progressed and what things led to action.