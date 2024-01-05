Homicides | Oscar Pistorius was released from prison

Oscar Pistorius, convicted of murdering his girlfriend, was released from prison on Friday.

As a sprinter a well-known South African Oscar Pistorius has been released on parole less than eleven years after he killed his girlfriend. The authorities announced on Friday morning that the 37-year-old Pistorius is at home.

Pistorius shot his girlfriend By Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 through the bathroom door. Pistorius claimed he mistook Steenkamp for a burglar and was initially convicted of aggravated manslaughter, which was later changed to murder.

He finally received a 13-year sentence in 2017 after a long legal process and several appeals. Under South African law, convicts can apply for parole after serving half of their sentence. The court decided on Pistorius' parole last November.

A police van left the Atteridgeville prison where Oscar Pistorius was being held.

Reeva Steenkamp and Oscar Pistorius in a photo together in 2012. See also Taiwan | The US gives Taiwan military aid for $345 million

Reeva Steenkamp's mother June Steenkamp objected to Pistorius being granted parole. He took a position on Pistorius' release with a press release.

“We have always known that parole is part of the South African legal system and we have always been of the opinion that the law must be followed. Oscar Pistorius being granted parole confirms Barry's and my faith in the South African justice system,” June Steenkamp said, referring to her late husband, who died in September.

Pistorius met Steenkamp's parents last year. It was a procedure that is part of the punishments, the purpose of which, according to the authorities, is to ensure that the prisoners understand what they have caused by their actions.

“Has Reeva received justice? Has Oscar been imprisoned long enough? There is never justice if your loved one does not return, and no length of imprisonment will bring Reeva back. Those of us who are left will suffer a life sentence,” June Steenkamp wrote in her press release.

Pistorius was born without fibulae and had his legs amputated below the knees at the age of 11 months. Pistorius won a total of six gold medals, one silver and one bronze in three Paralympics.

At the 2011 World Athletics Championships in Daegu, Pistorius won silver in the 4×400 meter relay for the South African team. In 2012, he competed in the London Olympics and right after in the Paralympics.