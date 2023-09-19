Homicides | Mother never returned from her work trip, and Rauli Juutila’s life was left with a tormenting emptiness – 18 years later, his phone rang

The disappearance of his mother cast a shadow over Rauli Juutila’s life for decades. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Raija Juutila’s death.

Rauli Juutila was a young man in his twenties when his mother disappeared.

We lived through the recession of the 1990s. 44 years old Raija Juutila had told his adult children that he was leaving for a week’s business trip to Estonia on Thursday, July 15, 1993.

Little by little, Rauli and his older sister began to wonder why there was no word from their mother. Why didn’t Raija send a letter from the trip, as he always did?