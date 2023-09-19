Tuesday, September 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Homicides | Mother never returned from her work trip, and Rauli Juutila’s life was left with a tormenting emptiness – 18 years later, his phone rang

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Homicides | Mother never returned from her work trip, and Rauli Juutila’s life was left with a tormenting emptiness – 18 years later, his phone rang

The disappearance of his mother cast a shadow over Rauli Juutila’s life for decades. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Raija Juutila’s death.

Rauli Juutila was a young man in his twenties when his mother disappeared.

We lived through the recession of the 1990s. 44 years old Raija Juutila had told his adult children that he was leaving for a week’s business trip to Estonia on Thursday, July 15, 1993.

Little by little, Rauli and his older sister began to wonder why there was no word from their mother. Why didn’t Raija send a letter from the trip, as he always did?

#Homicides #Mother #returned #work #trip #Rauli #Juutilas #life #left #tormenting #emptiness #years #phone #rang

See also  Weather | The weather is clearing up almost all over Finland today
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
France, the parents of a 15-year-old suicidal girl denounce the TikTok algorithm

France, the parents of a 15-year-old suicidal girl denounce the TikTok algorithm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result