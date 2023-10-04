Homicides | Kaleva: A turning point in the Oulu murder trial – two accused of murder were acquitted

In the trial that started in mid-September, the prosecutor demanded life imprisonment for the four for murder and gross deprivation of liberty.

Oulu On Wednesday, there was a turning point in the court hearing of the homicide case that happened in Hiiros last November. The court decided that the men born in 1977 and 1990 will be ordered to be released immediately, reports Kaleva.

“In the case, there are no longer probable reasons to suspect them of heinous crimes and keep them imprisoned,” the court justified its decision, according to Kaleva.

Two defendants, a woman born in 1982 and a man born in 1983, on the other hand, still remain imprisoned. According to the court, they are still most likely suspects of the murder.

According to the prosecutor, the young woman suffocated while tied and hooded in a divan box.