Data released by the SSP-SP (State Secretariat for Public Security of São Paulo) show that homicides in the State fell by 14.5% in May, compared to the same period in 2022. 195 cases were registered last month and 228 in the previous year.

According to the secretariat, it is the lowest number of homicides recorded for a month of May in the last 23 years. In the accumulated 5 months of the year, the number is also the lowest in the historical series, which started in 2001. There were 1,136 homicides in 2023 and 1,168 in 2022, a decrease of 2.7%.

In relation to robberies (robbery followed by death), the cases increased, in May, from 13 to 12 this year. Thefts fell from 19,749 records to 19,254 in 2023, a reduction of 2.5%.

In June, the SSP-SP announced the creation of a working group to review crime statistics referring to 2022. According to the folder, the SPVida (Information and Prevention of Crimes against Life System) was created to make cases available in map format and through police reports.

rape and theft

On the other hand, the State of São Paulo continues to register an increase in cases of rape. The high was 18.5% in May this year, with 1,299 registered cases.

“The police could only act with the authorization of older victims. Now, the action has become public unconditionally: the police have to act independently of the will of the victims”, informed the folder.