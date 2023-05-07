Homicides in Oulu | A major police operation interrupted yard work in a detached house area in Oulu: “It’s still a bit of a shock”

Anne Mannila watched the arrest of the suspect from her living room window. The traces of blood in front of Aila Orab’s house had been washed away on Sunday morning.

Oulu I live in Välivainio Anne Mannilan the yard work was interrupted on Saturday evening when the family’s children cycled home and told about the police operation in the nearby street.

A little later, Mannila watched the arrest of the suspect in Oulu’s Saturday murders from her living room window.

“It seemed to go smoothly. Police equipment was there and a police dog was running around in it. I think the drone was also flying when they were probably looking for something,” said Mannila on Sunday morning.

The suspected shooting and two murders took place in a detached house in Oulu’s Välivainio on Saturday evening.

Detached house area the peace was disturbed when two people died as a result of the shooting. The police occupied the streets of the area when the suspected perpetrator was arrested.

Mannila and her family moved to the area only a week ago. In Perinteikkä, a suburb located about three kilometers from the center of Oulu, the majority of the building stock is single-family houses built in the 1950s and 1970s.

“It was just this morning that I first met the neighbor’s lady, who said that she had lived in the area for twenty years and it had always been so peaceful. Then, a few hours later, this happened,” recounted Mannila.

The police operation in Oulu’s Välivainio began on Saturday evening at five o’clock. When the police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The woman was found dead in the detached house and the shot man was found outside, where he died despite first aid measures.

The suspected shooter was taken from Haravatie near the scene. The man was not in possession of a weapon at the time of his arrest. He is suspected of two murders.

In the picture, traces of blood found on the street, about 50 meters away from the place of death.

At the venue Forgotten rubber gloves lie on the ground on Talvitie on Sunday, and there is a pile of trash washed to the side of the road. A police car is parked in the yard of one of the houses.

The snow is now in small piles in the yard of the house and the raking has started. Leaves have been stuffed into sacks and the parasol has been brought out. A carpet hangs on a string.

Living in the neighborhood Aila Orabi followed the authorities’ actions that continued half the night from his window.

Aila Orabi, who lives in the neighborhood, watched the police work from her window until midnight.

“They worked systematically, marking streets and bloodstains. When the investigation was done, the traces of blood were cleaned away. There were traces of blood in front of our car too, you can’t see them anymore.”

Orabi also witnessed the arrest, when the police arrested a man from the apartment, whose involvement in the events is being investigated.

“It was also a very peaceful situation when his pockets were emptied. There were a lot of police officers in their protective gear. I wasn’t scared the whole time. I thought that the professionals are on the job.”

According to Orab, a woman lived in the house with her dog. “There were a lot of different cars going there.”

Even at that stage, the suspected perpetrator was on the run. He was arrested on Haravatie at 19:20. In total, there are two men arrested.

So far, the police have not disclosed more detailed information about the case.

The winter road where part of the tragedy happened.

Within the precincts of long lived Soil frost said that he was walking the dog just at that time. Kirsi does not want to say her last name.

“I saw at least six police cars on the side of the road and the police was outside the car with a gun. That made the police jump over the fence and a shout was heard that stop, the police are here.”

“Earlier, when I was raking in my own yard, the police came to ask if anyone had been seen. At that point, I didn’t know that people had died here.”

Kirsi said that she and her dog hit the spot by accident. “I’m still in a bit of a state of shock when I hit that siege,” he said.

According to him, the area is otherwise peaceful, but there have been disturbances and rumors of events referring to the drug trade around the nearby Puoliväilkanka water tower.