Homicides | German boxing star Besar Nimani was murdered

On Saturday in Bielefeld, an extraordinary bloodbath took place in Germany.

German former professional boxer Besar Nimani was murdered on Saturday evening in the city of Bielefeld, reported, among other things Bild-magazine.

38-year-old Nimani was walking towards a downtown cafe when gunmen attacked and shot him. The perpetrators fled the scene.

According to Bild, the men fired at least sixteen shots, many of which hit Niman in the head. The father of three died instantly.

Despite the police investigation, the men who killed Nimani have not yet been caught. An execution-style killing in the center of a big city became significant news in Germany.

Nimani, who was born in Kosovo, won the IBF light intermediate European championship in his career. According to the BoxRec database, he fought 27 times as a professional and won 26 of them, 22 of them by knockout.

One of Niman's opponents was Finnish Teemu Tuominen. Niman knocked out Tuominen in a match at Hövelhof in March 2019.

Bildin according to Nimani had a criminal background and the murder is suspected to be related to mutual showdowns in the underworld.