Friday, February 10, 2023
Homicides | Extraordinary trials begin: a 20-year-old is charged with the murder of a 17-year-old and five attempted murders

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2023
in World Europe
The October events in Raahe will be heard on Friday in the Oulu district court. The accused will be interviewed via video link.

Oulu On Friday, the district court will deal with a brutal murder, the events of which took place on an autumn night last October in Raahe.

A 20-year-old man is accused of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

According to the indictment, a 19-year-old man at the time of the crime killed a 17-year-old boy in the yard of his home with a bladed weapon the night before Friday, October 28.

After the act, the man tried to kill the victim’s five family members. The accused of murder and the victims knew each other from before.

Police announced shortly after the murder that the suspect had pleaded guilty to the crime. The matter was investigated as murder and attempted murder.

According to the preliminary investigation, the perpetrator planned the act and prepared several aspects related to the act in advance for a long time. The act was brutal and cruel in its nature.

The preliminary investigation has not revealed a clear motive for the act.

One day has been set aside for the court hearing at the Oulu district court. The person accused of murder is not physically present in court, but participates in the session via video connection.

admin_l6ma5gus

