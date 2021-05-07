Homicides “Did you kill intentionally or was it an injury?” – Police initially suspected four nurses of Salo’s hospital murder and secretly listened to their calls, but now the homicide is not going to survive

According to the prosecutor, the evidence was not sufficient to prosecute. It remained unclear who poisoned the patient and where the drug came from.

“Thus already at the door that he is dead. I didn’t even turn on the lights. ”

With these words, a nurse at Salo Hospital later described to the police the situation when she found an 18-year-old female patient dead in her bed at the Internal Medicine Department on May Day 2017 at 3.57.