Homicides | A gang of several people is suspected of killing a young woman in Oulu – This is what is known about the case

The police now suspect four people of involvement in the murder that happened in Hiiros, Oulu. In connection with the case, assault, robbery and deprivation of liberty are also suspected.

5.12. 16:24

From a private apartment The body of a woman from Oulu was found in the Hiironen district of Oulu on November 21.

Three men and one woman are currently suspected of involvement in the murder of a 20-year-old woman, which the police are investigating as a homicide. The Oulu District Court imprisoned the suspects on suspicion of murder with probable cause at the end of November and the beginning of December.

According to the coercive data of the district court, the four suspects are between 32 and 45 years old. The same four persons are also suspected of involvement in the gross assault of the victim and gross deprivation of liberty.

Oulu district court has imprisoned a total of seven people in connection with the investigation.

“Four people are suspected of involvement in the actual murder and the crimes surrounding the murder. Other persons have been imprisoned in connection with the criminal suspicions raised in connection with the homicide investigation”, Crime Commissioner Janne Koskela About the Oulu police.

According to the police, the crime complex involves two different events, which are scheduled over a period of several days. All the suspected crimes have targeted the same victim, i.e. the woman who was found dead.

Three of the persons imprisoned in connection with the whole are not suspected of murder. Two men and one woman are suspected of aggravated robbery and deprivation of liberty against the victim, which, according to the police, would be happened on 11.–14. between November Other criminal suspicions came to the attention of the police in connection with the homicide investigation.

Coercive information based on this, it is suspected that the murder took place in Oulu somewhere between November 14 and November 21. It is also suspected that aggravated assault and one aggravated deprivation of liberty took place within that time period.

Police still strives to specify the course of events and the exact time of occurrence of individual crimes, as well as the involvement of persons in the events.

The demands for imprisonment have used a time frame within which the acts are suspected to have taken place.

“The time of the incident has been specified in the preliminary investigation, but nothing more specific can be commented on it yet,” says Koskela.

According to Koskela, the victim and the suspects have known each other “on some level.”

Koskela does not comment on the motive of the crimes, the way they were committed or the background of the events as the preliminary investigation is only in the initial stages.

The police began to suspect a homicide in the case based on the circumstances of the scene after investigating the private apartment where the body was found.

Story completed 6/12/2022 at 12:38 p.m with detailed additional information regarding the dates of the suspected acts.