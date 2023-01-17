Homicides | A 25-year-old man from Helsinki left for Eastern Finland and disappeared – Another man is now suspected of murder and breaking the peace

The suspected killing took place in a private apartment in Varkaus in mid-June. After this, the victim’s body was moved to the terrain in the vicinity of Varkaus.

Police says that he has finished the preliminary investigation in the murder that happened in Varkaus last summer, the victim of which is a man from Helsinki who disappeared in June.

A 25-year-old man from Helsinki was reported missing at the end of June. The Helsinki police first investigated the matter as a case of disappearance, but the investigation turned into a homicide investigation and was transferred to the Eastern Finland police at the end of August.

At the beginning of September, the police found the body of a 25-year-old man in the countryside near Varkaus.

North Savo in September, the district court imprisoned a 29-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The police now say that even though the police first investigated the matter as a murder-crime, the case will be transferred to prosecution as a homicide.

According to the police, the suspected killing took place in a private apartment in Varkaus on June 14. The victim was subjected to external violence with an astalo, i.e. an object suitable for a percussive weapon. After the act, the victim’s body was moved to the ground in the vicinity of Varkaus, Eastern Finland police say in a press release.

“The suspected perpetrator has for his part clarified the course of the incident and assisted in finding the body. He has admitted to violence against the victim. The police suspect the man of manslaughter, violation of grave peace and the crime of using narcotics,” the police release states.

According to the police, the motive for the act was not revealed during the preliminary investigation. The police have not commented on what the man living in the capital region was doing about 300 kilometers away in Varkaus.

At the time of the incident, in addition to the suspect and the victim, two other people were present in the private apartment. At the beginning of the preliminary investigation, the police suspected that they also participated in the murder. However, they are no longer suspected of involvement in the murder.

The incident director of investigations, crime commissioner Jaska Immonen told HS in the fall that the 29-year-old suspect and the victim had known each other in one way or another.

According to what Immonen told at the time, around the time of the disappearance, around mid-June, the victim and the suspect had been in contact “for free time.”

The 29-year-old suspect has, among other things, a previous history of violent crimes.

The preliminary investigation of the case will now be transferred to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.