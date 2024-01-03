Homicides | A 24-year-old man is suspected of shooting a 15-year-old – Word of mouth in the background

The police demand that a 24-year-old man be arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police has progressed in the investigation of the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Pori.

A 24-year-old man is suspected of shooting the boy. The involvement of another person is also still being investigated.

A 24-year-old man is suspected of shooting a boy in connection with an argument in a private apartment on New Year's Eve in Sampola, Pori. The boy died of his injuries later in hospital.

According to the police, at the time of the incident, in addition to the 15-year-old victim, at least four people spent the evening in the apartment.

According to the police, a 24-year-old man suspected of murder behaved aggressively and quarrelsomely during the evening. Intoxicants were also used in the evening party.

According to the police, the situation escalated into an argument between the suspect and a 15-year-old boy. At the end of it, according to the police, the suspect took out a firearm and shot at the 15-year-old victim at close range.

Police presents a 24-year-old man to be arrested on suspicion of murder. The detention session is scheduled to be held on Thursday at the Satakunta district court.

“He has a previous history with the police,” says the crime commissioner Antti Alitalo.

Alitalo characterizes the man's criminal history with the words “time from side to side”. However, he has not been convicted of murder.

According to HS information, the man has been accused of numerous crimes in different provinces.

Police arrested a total of four people in connection with the case on Monday. The other three have now been released and are not suspected of a crime.

On Wednesday, however, the police arrested one more person on suspicion of murder in connection with the case. His possible involvement in the matter is being investigated.