Mexico-. Intentional homicide grew last year in seven entitiescompared to 2021, although it was down 7.1 percent nationally.

According to official figures, this crime increased in Baja California Sur, Colima, Morelos, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

The entity with the most marked increase is Colimawhich went from 518 victims in 2021 to 868 in 2022, for an increase of 67.5 percent.

Colima, an entity governed by the Morenista Indira Vizcaíno, has been facing a wave of violence for months attributed by the authorities to the dispute over territories.

According to reports, the plaza is being fought over by the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Independent Cartel of Colimaa criminal organization also known as “Los Mezcales”.

The latter was formed with former members of the CJNG that, after the split, they declared war on the cells of Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”.

Another entity that in 2021 registered a marked increase in violence is Nuevo León, governed by the emecista Samuel García.

It went from one thousand 3 victims of homicide in 2021 to 1,328, so the growth of this crime was 32.4 percent.

In oaxaca it increased 17 percent, since in 2021 there were 827 victims and in 2022 there were 968; and in Puebla it rose 17.7, going from 870 to 1,024.

Baja California Sur, Tlaxcala and Morelos they had more moderate increases, of 11.7, 15.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

During yesterday’s morning conference, in which the data corresponding to December 2022 were presented, the decrease in the violence in entities such as Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, reported that in Guanajuato, the most violent entity in the country, in 2022 intentional homicide fell 7.3 percent, compared to 2021.

In Jalisco it fell 13 percent; in lower california 9.5 percent; in Michoacán 11.3 percent, and in Chihuahua, 18.7 percent less.

Intentional homicides also increased in 17 of the 50 municipalities considered a priority by the federal government, where the growth was 8.5 percent in general average.