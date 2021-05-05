The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) of Mexico City has reported that a investigation for crimes of homicide and damage to property, both guilty, on the collapse of Line 12 of the subway, an accident that has already left 25 dead. “All the necessary expert reports will be carried out,” stressed the FGJ, which has detailed that it will deeply investigate the motive for the events and find those responsible, reports the Mexican media ‘Milenio’.

For the structural analysis, a multidisciplinary team will be available to develop studies of geotechnics, soil mechanics, structural calculation or resistance of materials, which will help the investigation. Likewise, the work contracts and supervision of maintenance logs, construction companies and supervisors, and the request for information from all the intervening areas for the “demarcation of responsibilities” will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Protocol has also been activated and information is updated for relatives of those affected, among whom, so far, there are 25 deceased, which have already been identified, as specified by the Prosecutor’s Office itself.

«Our commitment is to have, in the shortest time possible, with a scientifically and legally supported explanation of the unfortunate events of yesterday and to give the guarantee to the citizens that the truth will be reached and justice will be done, it will not be hidden information will not be concealed from anyone, “the Prosecutor’s Office stated about its decision.

On the other hand, the Government of Mexico has decreed three days of national mourning due to the accident, which is why the national flag will be raised until May 6. “Faced with the aforementioned tragedy, the Government expresses its solidarity and deep pain towards the deceased and injured people, as well as their respective families,” the Government has asserted, while Mexico City has also decided to decree three days of mourning.

The accident took place on the night of this Monday when the train collapsed, apparently due to the collapse of a beam between the Olivos and Tezonco stations in Mexico City, also leaving more than twenty fatalities, about 80 injured .

The wagons have already been removed from the scene of the tragedy and the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has indicated that line 12 will stop working indefinitely. “Unfortunately we cannot inform you how long, I believe that our obligation is to guarantee safety and that is why we are going to do a thorough review, and that is for the users and for the inhabitants of the city,” he said in this regard.

Likewise, it has advanced that anomalies of other Metro stations in Mexico City reported by different users after the incident will be reviewed, although it has specified that in this case there has been no signal or alert to warn of the collapse.

Sheinbaum has also refused to remove from the post the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, whom some sectors have held responsible, while the investigations last. «Here the issue is who is responsible, I don’t know if you agree, I think that is the way it should be. So, we have to know who is responsible, how is the responsibility of its boundaries and make decisions based on it, “added the head of government, who has returned to visit the scene of the accident.

Dozens of people have gathered at the Olivos station at times of the day to demand that justice be done, while Metro unions have called a work stoppage. At the same time, the international community on Tuesday expressed its “solidarity” with the victims.