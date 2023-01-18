Homicide | “Don’t look under the bed” – The woman ended up at the suspected killer’s place for the night and recognized a familiar smell

The Satakunta district court began to deal with the disappearance of a woman from Harjavalta and the related homicide charge on Tuesday. The prosecutor demands that the man, born in 1968, be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for the woman’s murder and for the severe assault that happened even before that.

Tomi Tuomi Satakunta Kansa

10:02 | Updated 10:08 am

Disappearing the first signs were seen by the woman’s daughter on Facebook in December 2019. The emergency only came when the doorbell rang moments later.

The daughter had noticed an announcement on the Harjavalta bus radio group about a dog running loose in the yard of the barbecue.

A thought arose. Could that be Osku? Surely not. Mother never went anywhere without Osku.