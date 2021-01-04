A 16-year-old teenager was killed and four other people injured on Saturday night in a shooting in the popular Aubiers district, north of Bordeaux. The firefighters, who intervened at 11 p.m. after the security of the neighborhood by the police, sent the seriously injured teenager to the CHU where he died shortly after. Aged 13 and 16, two other gunshot wounds were also hospitalized at the CHU. Their vital prognosis was not engaged. The shooting, with the appearance of a punitive expedition, seems to be linked to an inter-neighborhood rivalry and to have been carried out with an automatic weapon. Visiting the next day in the neighborhood, Pierre Hurmic, Mayor EELV, expressed his concern at a “Escalation for some time in organized crime with heavy weapons”, while Bordeaux “Has long been sheltered from the phenomena of serious delinquency”. C. B.