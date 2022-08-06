Good Shepherd Entertainment and Artificier, a new development studio founded by the creators of Hard West and Phantom Doctrine, have announced Homicidial All-Stars, a new turn-based strategy set in a dystopian world where disgraced heroes and characters of dubious moral standing bring together I play their survival in a gory, brutal and violent reality show.

In this world, those who know how to feel better in front of the cameras survive and it will be up to us, ended up in this show in spite of ourselves, to be at the mercy of a noisy audience made up of people now divided between very distant income brackets, destroyed by climate change and wars. A future very similar to our present, don’t you think?

Homicidal All-Stars promises quite varied gameplay, and each level will basically be an installment of the show. You will be able to build your own party of competitors by choosing from various classes each with their own specific skill trees, customize the equipment and choose how to face the challenges that the game will put in front of us in an urban environment full of traps and enemies ready to kill us in the minimal miscalculation.

But if we talk about reality we cannot help but mention two fundamental voices: public and sponsors. If we acquire fame among the first, perhaps through spectacular moves and explosions, we will be able to acquire contracts with sponsors which will result in new items and bonus rewards. Without calculating that in order to win as many audiences as possible, directors will pull more or less infamous surprises out of their hat.

Even the backstage was not ignored: it will be possible to register confessionals, talk to the other competitors and find out some details about the nature of the program. The title will be integrated with Twitch, and followers will be able to influence the progress of the game of their favorite streamer for better or for worse.

Homicidal All-Stars doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available on PC, Steam and Gog.com later this year.