Homicidal All-Stars was announced with a trailer by Good Shepherd Entertainment, the producer of Hard West: This is a turn-based strategy based single player, set in a dystopian future.

Halfway between the classic Speedball and the movie The Running Manthe game throws us into a bloody and brutal sports reality show whose contestants must fight to the death to entertain the public.

“Homicidal All-Stars is a hugely popular hit show in a society of the future torn apart by extreme income inequality, rapacious corporations, climate change, civil unrest and wars,” the press release read.

“As a competitor, you must survive in deadly urban arenas filled with deadly traps, tricky puzzles and heavily armed assassins. Defeat your enemies, become a star and you could achieve ultimate victory!”

“Each episode of Homicidal All-Stars features a hellish obstacle course with a specific theme and different challenges. Avoid and disarm traps, evade ambushes, explore for bonus items from sponsors, and watch out for particularly unpleasant surprises the director of the show. “

“Once the chaos is over, you can go backstage to rest and recover: record a confessional, chat with the other contestants and the crew of the program, then level up and customize your equipment in view of the deadly dangers of the next night designed for the entertainment of the public. “