Homewards 3 he came back to show himself with a gameplay trailers on the occasion of Gamescom 2023, in particular regarding the cooperative mode called “War Games”which has some special features compared to the standard.

As reported by development team Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing, in the cooperative mode “War Games” we see how real-time strategy is mixed with some roguelike-style inspirations, with players finding themselves having to fight against waves of progressive enemies .

The video explains something of this mode with a montage of game scenes, demonstrating how it is a rather different and very interesting type of game.