Homewards 3 he came back to show himself with a gameplay trailers on the occasion of Gamescom 2023, in particular regarding the cooperative mode called “War Games”which has some special features compared to the standard.
As reported by development team Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing, in the cooperative mode “War Games” we see how real-time strategy is mixed with some roguelike-style inspirations, with players finding themselves having to fight against waves of progressive enemies .
The video explains something of this mode with a montage of game scenes, demonstrating how it is a rather different and very interesting type of game.
Homeworld 3: cooperative mode between RTS and roguelike
“Commander’s must manage the strength of their fleet through waves of enemies and try to reach powerful artifacts that increase the power of ships with each completed objective,” explains the trailer, thus illustrating a progression system typical of the roguelike.
“Based on the results, players can unlock further items and artifactswith possibly more powerful starting fleets that make the experience always very varied”. It is therefore a modality that seems to have been well planned by Blackbird, waiting to be able to try it.
Homeward 3 has been pushed back to 2024 to be better finished, and is now slated for February 2024. We had tried it in August last year, right on the occasion of Gamescom 2022.
#Homeworld #gameplay #trailer #cooperative #mode #War #Games
Leave a Reply