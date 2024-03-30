Blackbird Interactive has revealed which ones changes has contributed to Homeworld 3 thanks to feedback received from those who played the demo of the game, which resulted in a postponement of the launch of the same. In short, the delay is displeasing to many, but it may have been decided for the best.

The innovations were illustrated in a post published on Steamaccompanied by a vignette explaining some of the major changes.

So we have a control system improved, more threatening enemies, better combat and much more. In short, we are talking about big changes, which could actually make Homeworld 3 a better game for everyone.

Furthermore, the developers have made it known that they are also working on other changes, which will be explained in the future. Basically they want to address all the critical issues that emerged from the demo to please the community as much as possible.

Of course, Homeworld 3 has seen a lot of delays since it was announced. Let's hope this time is the right one to have the game that all fans of space strategy they are waiting. The release date has currently been set for May 7, 2024.