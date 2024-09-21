Homeworld 3 has revised its content plans, “unifying delivery” of all remaining paid DLC and free content drops.

In an update posted to the official website, developer Blackbird Interactive said it was “combining the content into one beat [to] allow us to focus all our resources and provide you all with a higher-quality experience”.

Here’s a Homeworld 3 trailer to show it in action.Watch on YouTube

“This change means that, come November, we’ll be releasing two content packs that were originally scheduled for 2025 with the goal of delivering the most complete Homeworld 3 experience, and many of your requested changes, sooner,” the team explained.

“In total, you can look forward to three (3) free updates and two (2) paid DLCs worth of content launching as one major update in November.”

There’s more to eat! As an update to our roadmap, we’re releasing all remaining paid DLC and free content updates in November. This includes both the Taiidan and Somtaaw facts as well as many highly-requested features. Get all the info: https://t.co/IYH7v0wlPF pic.twitter.com/QXexn8YJAR — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) September 20, 2024

After assuring players it had “spent the last several months listening carefully to the feedback you’ve shared,” the team then sought to assuage the fears of those with the Year One Pass.

“With the changes we’re making, we want to assure those of you who purchased the Year One Pass that you will be getting everything we’ve previously promised. Additionally, we’ve made modifications to our plans to include elements requested by the community,” the team added.

The full details – including what content has been released already, as well as what’s set to drop in November – is helpfully summarized in the image below. Click to see the full-size version:



Image credit: Blackbird Interactive

“We thank you for your patience as we work to deliver our post-launch vision for Homeworld 3 in November,” the team concludes. “Many other elements are coming beyond what we unpacked above including new gameplay mechanics, optimizations to existing features, as well as bug fixes and performance improvements.”

“25 years after the original Homeworld and 22 years after the (weaker) second mainline installment, Homeworld 3 doesn’t hit that high bar to eclipse its predecessors and become the new best Homeworld,” Will wrote in Eurogamer’s Homeworld 3 review, in which he awarded the game three stars out of five.