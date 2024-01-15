Homeworld 3 it is strategy of dreams by Rob Cunningham, what he has wanted to achieve for the last twenty years. Cunningham is the director and founder of Blackbird Interactive and had the opportunity to talk about the game in an interview with PC Gamer, in which he explained that essentially many of the ideas for the new game were already spinning in his head for Homeworld 2.

The dream game

“It's a great satisfaction to finally be able to play the game I've had in mind for so long,” he said Cunninghamwho then added: “essentially, Homeworld 3 is the dream we had for Homeworld 2.”

Homeworld was released in 1999, while Homeworld 2 came out four years later. According to Cunningham, the Homeworld 2 he wanted to make was impossible at the time due to technical limitations. In particular, it wasn't possible to create such large settings with megaliths: “so we had to wait twenty years.”

Looking back at the limitations of the first game, Cunningham explained that the biggest problem was space: there was too much of it. “We had some asteroids, but that was about it. We did our best to make it strategically interesting, but there were no other decisions to make in that space. So we immediately had to think about how to put some soil in space.”

The answer was found in the aforementioned megaliths, i.e. enormous space structures that add an additional tactical level offering new ways to attack and defend against enemies. Furthermore, they are also useful for managing movements, as explained by Cunningham: “In Homeworld 3, the terrain helps the player move, because it is possible to select units and click on them, immediately reaching the selected point.” In short, it is easier to play than the first Homeworld.