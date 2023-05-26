Gearbox has announced a significant delay for Homeworld 3, moving the long-in-the-works real-time strategy sequel’s launch out of the “first half of 2023” and into February 2024.

Homeworld 3 is being developed by Blackbird Interactive and marks the first new numbered game in the series since Relic Entertainment’s Homeworld 2 in 2003. However, news of its progress has been erratic following its official unveiling by publisher Gearbox in August 2019.

After an extended silence, the tail-end of 2021 bought a Q4 2022 launch window, but that then slipped to the “first half of 2023” so Blackbird could deliver the game “at the highest quality”. Now, however, with time to hit its most recent release target rapidly running out, Gearbox has announced another delay, this time shifting Homeworld 3’s release into early next year.

Homeworld 3 first look gameplay trailer.

“Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy”, the publisher explained of its decision to delay the game again in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that,” it continued, “but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game.

“We deeply appreciate your passion and dedication to this game, and we are working hard to get Homeworld 3 to you as soon as we can.”

Homeworld 3 – which promises to expand on the original RTS games with the likes of fully simulated ballistics and persistent fleets – is now set to launch on PC in “February 2024”.