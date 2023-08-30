Homeworld 3 are you having problems? So it would seem from the news reported by the developer James Marshall, who spoke about LinkedIn 40 layoffs within the development team, Blackbird Interactive . Among these would also include Quinn Duffy, the game director.

A difficult time

Will Homeworld 3 make it to market?

Own Duffy spoke in a post, also on LinkedIn, of a particular moment for the video game industry, in which even established studios are struggling to survive. The post was later deleted.

Duffy joined Blackbird in January 2022, after spending 24 years at Relic Entertainment. He is a developer with immense experience in real time strategy, to whom we owe the first Homeworld, Company of Heroes 2 and Age of Empires IV.

Also among the Blackbird licensees are lead game designer Sean Storey, senior software engineer Joseph Hurst, design director Matthew Freedman and concept artist Chloé G. These are prominent figures, with key roles in the project.

Blackbird has not publicly announced the layoffs. Prior to this decision, the studio had about three hundred employees. In addition to Homeworld 3, Blackbird has other projects in the works or just launched, such as Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Minecraft Legends (developed together with Mojang) and Earthless, the latter not yet released. Homeworld 3 is expected to be released in February 2024, after numerous postponements.

Just yesterday Mimimi announced that she would no longer develop video games after Shadow Gambit, while a few days ago it was Bioware that announced the layoffs.