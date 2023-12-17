With the game finally arriving, Gearbox has released a sort of documentary in the past few hours behind the scenes video of the development of Homeworld 3which allows you to see different contents taken from gameplay and creation of strategic science fiction.

The official release date of Homeworld 3 was announced at the beginning of the month and is set for March 8, 2024, so there isn't much left until the arrival of this title that has been in the works for a long time and has been eagerly awaited by the large RTS community in question.

Developed by Blackbird Interactive, the game had a long and complex genesis, and the new video also illustrates some elements of this extended phase of development.