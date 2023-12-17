With the game finally arriving, Gearbox has released a sort of documentary in the past few hours behind the scenes video of the development of Homeworld 3which allows you to see different contents taken from gameplay and creation of strategic science fiction.
The official release date of Homeworld 3 was announced at the beginning of the month and is set for March 8, 2024, so there isn't much left until the arrival of this title that has been in the works for a long time and has been eagerly awaited by the large RTS community in question.
Developed by Blackbird Interactive, the game had a long and complex genesis, and the new video also illustrates some elements of this extended phase of development.
A very long development
We talk about 20 years of research, design and then development in order to achieve the complete realization of the original vision on the strategy in question, which therefore presents itself as an extremely accurate and passionate work.
The video explains the construction of Homeworld 3 starting from the first design ideas up to the adjustment of various details, including the controls with interface modern and a particular study carried out to ensure that the game can be appreciated both by long-time fans and by a new audience.
Among the new elements introduced there is particular care in the creation of ground and in the influence that this can have on the player's actions, even in the combat phase, due to the challenges posed by driving vehicles and defining lines of fire.
It also illustrates the use ofUnreal Engine 5 and its features to bring Homeworld 3 to a very modern technological level, while remaining anchored to the traditions of the series.
