They weave rattan in Indonesia. They make shea butter in Ghana. They insert keywords on digital photos in Egypt. They moderate discussion forums by searching for violent or pornographic content in the United States. They telework in France. These are the home workers. They represent 8% of global employment. But in some regions such as Asia or the Pacific they can represent 15% of all assets.

They are more often women than men, in particular because they take care of the household chores and the work at home allows them to have additional income. There are sometimes children among them, even under the age of 14. Their number is expected to increase in the years to come, in particular as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis. And the International Labor Organization, the ILO, is sounding the alarm bells on their status.

First observation, they are paid less than the others. And clearly. The ILO says that in Britain homeworkers earn 13% less than those who work on company premises. But this difference is stronger elsewhere. −22% in the United States, –25% in South Africa, and up to–50% in Mexico, Argentina and India.

Second characteristic: accordion working days, periods with little or no work, followed by intense days. For teleworkers, the ILO clearly points to the blurring of the frontiers between personal time and professional time.

Third salient feature: greater exposure to risks. Risks when handling tools, chemicals or toxic substances, eg shoe glue. Actions which are practiced without training and risks which concern the whole family of the home worker. For teleworkers, the ILO points out two risks in particular: musculoskeletal disorders due to bad postures and the risk of social isolation.

ILO recommends access to training. She emphasizes first that only ten countries have ratified the convention which guarantees equal rights between homeworkers and others. Most states don’t care. For teleworkers, the ILO recommends adopting, as France has done, a “right to disconnect”. The organization also recommends access to training, which could increase their productivity, employment opportunities and improve their income.