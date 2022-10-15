Homework | You can easily wash a lot more than dishes in a dishwasher – The expert advises what

Could the dishwasher conveniently wash more than dishes? Even toys, garden tools or anything heat resistant? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

3:00 am

Internet and social media are full of tips on what can be washed in the dishwasher. So more than dishes.

People conveniently say that they wash caps, hairbrushes and flip-flops in the machine.