Saturday, March 23, 2024
Homework | The pictures show what happens if the floor drain in the bathroom is never washed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 23, 2024
How to clean the floor drain in the bathroom as conveniently as possible? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Name it the most disgusting chore in the house.

You could bet that for the majority it would be cleaning the bathroom floor drain. Many people even fail to do it completely, say the property manager Maria Wägg and the one who supervises feeding Heikki Jyrämä.

If the well is not cleaned, the consequences are dire: silting of the water, blockage of the drain, unpleasant odors and swarming of microbes, Wägg and Jyrämä list. Wägg works at OP-Filia Oy and Jyrämä Sukitusvalvonta Pro.

