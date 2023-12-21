The man pointed to Reddit a photo of the homework his elementary school children received. Many users were annoyed by the task; they considered it impossible for a child and more suitable for an adult.

“My third-graders were assigned this stupid project,” the author of the post wrote. The description of the project states that on the eve of Christmas, children need to come up with a toy that did not exist before. “It can be any size, shape and made of any material. Use your imagination!” – the assignment says.

A number of details about the toy are also given: in particular, it must be in 3D format, but not higher than 60 centimeters, must be colorful and creative. “The toy must reflect one of the following science topics: diving or swimming, magnetism, light or shadow,” one of the conditions reads. In addition, the children were asked to advertise a toy using modern technologies. As the man explained, a week is allotted to complete the project.

“If I were eight years old, such a task would give me a panic attack,” “It’s just a nightmare. This reminds me why I had bad grades in school.” “It seems like the teacher just wants to get an idea for a new toy and start a business.” “Projects like this don't do any good for the kids. They only make them stressed,” other Reddit users responded to the task. Many expressed confidence that the parents, and not the child, would actually perform the task.

Earlier, user X (formerly Twitter) showed a puzzle from a school textbook. Many commentators were unable to solve the problem and considered it pointless.