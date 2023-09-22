Homework | Excessive zeal in recycling can clog drains – An expert tells you how to clean food packaging

Flushing plastic packaging can gradually clog your home’s drains. Experts tell you how to keep the pipes in good condition. In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers’ problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

The sorting of plastic packaging has brought with it the fact that fat may end up in the home drain almost unnoticed.

Tuomo Yrttiaho

2:00 am

What would it be good to do with empty food packaging before throwing them in the recycling bin? For example, should the plastic packaging be rinsed or even washed before recycling?

You can rinse, but not too much, says the environmental expert Minna Partti Helsinki region’s environmental services from HSY.