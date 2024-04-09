Homework | A dirty kettle can increase electricity consumption

Is it worth emptying the kettle after each use and how to keep the device clean? In the “Do it this way” story series, HS looks for answers to the readers' problems. At the end of the story, you can suggest your own question.

Kettle offers a smart and quick way to boil water. But how exactly should the device be maintained and can water stand in it?

The kettle is quite easy to keep clean, says the director of Marttoten's advice Teija Jerkku.

When putting a new device into use, you should first boil water in it at least once and throw the water away. The kettle itself doesn't accumulate much dirt, because it only boils water.