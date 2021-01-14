The renowned architect Alan Maskin lives in a small converted wooden house in nature with a view of the Agate Passage off Seattle. An almost monastic atmosphere and only around 90 square meters of living space encourage him to be modest.

A.When Alan Maskin stood on the roof, saw the water and a dozen bald eagles flew overhead, everything was clear: this small, shabby wooden house from 1938 would be his home. Located on Agate Passage on the Olympic Peninsula off Seattle on America’s west coast, it was also ideally located – halfway between his partner’s house and his place of work at Olson Knowledgeable in Seattle, one of the most renowned architecture firms in North America.

But the renovation, which was more of a complete renovation including a new foundation, had to wait for now. Shortly after the purchase in 2002, Maskin became co-owner of the architecture office and was too busy professionally to take care of the renovation.

Alan Maskin’s professional projects include renovating the famous Space Needle, Seattle’s landmark, and which opened in 2020 Children’s world of the Jewish Museum in Berlin. “So I slept on a mattress in the unheated attic where I couldn’t even stand up.”

In 2008, the renovation finally started, which should take seven months. In order to gain more space, the architect decided to add one floor to the little house: the new bedroom with a glazed gable that offers a view of the Agate Passage – and the rising sun. The remaining windows are positioned so that you can see the treetops – and not the neighbors’ houses.

In the living room, Maskin removed the low ceiling and opened the room to the five-meter-high ridge of the roof. “That’s one of the things I’ve learned as an architect: if you can’t have large rooms, make them high, they’ll feel a lot more spacious.”

The dark Douglas fir wall and ceiling panels that fell victim to the renovation were all reused. Light-colored plywood was used for the new parts of the house. “It was very important for me to be able to see what the old house was and what is new,” says Maskin. The steel girders that form the new backbone of the building have not been hidden, but remain visible.

With around 90 square meters of living space, the dimensions of the house are rather compact. There is a small kitchen off the living room and the bathroom is located under the stairs that lead to the first floor. “It’s a bit like living on a boat.” There is storage space upstairs in a built-in wardrobe and under the bed, which has drawers. The landlord designed both – as well as the daybed in the living room, the desk and lowboard – and the garden. “The house encourages you to live modestly. I like its almost monastic atmosphere. ”

A few years ago Alan Maskin bought the ramshackle house next door. In his place he is planning a studio for guests. Like him, they are then woken up at sunrise by the calls of eagles that have their nest nearby.

