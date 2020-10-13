D.The number of infections is increasing rapidly – many parents worry that schools will be closed again if the situation worsens. There are plans to adjust the hygiene measures in schools as the number of infections increases. The Robert Koch Institute presented a concept on Monday; in Berlin there is also a separate plan that comprises four stages. The last stage is that the lessons will partly take place at home – with a few hours of face-to-face lessons per day.

Norman Heise is the chairman of the State Parents Committee in Berlin. Many parents turn to him with their fears, at the same time he has an overview of how the schools are prepared for autumn and winter.

WORLD: Mr. Heise, what is the current situation for you in Berlin?

Norman Heise: The situation in Berlin is still somewhat relaxed. The cases that we see in schools are usually brought in from the outside. Schools are not driving the pandemic. But of course there are regions where the numbers are particularly high. There are people who don’t follow the rules and who, despite the pandemic, celebrate weddings without protective measures, for example.

Hence my urgent request to society: stick to the rules, do not have parties and avoid contacts outside the family. Otherwise the children will have to suffer from the effects again.

“People’s health and the right to education must be weighed up” Source: M. Bachmann / Elternverband Berlin / photography

WORLD: Are you satisfied with the step-by-step plan of the Berlin Senate Administration?

Heise: We participated in it, so it is in our interest. I am grateful for the clear commitment of the federal and state governments that the schools should be kept open until the end. We know from studies that the risk for children of being infected in schools is in the alcohol range. The greatest danger is that adults infect children; Children rarely get infected with one another. People’s health and the right to education need to be balanced.

WORLD: How do parents feel with the prospect that most of the children will have to be looked after at home again if the situation worsens? The last stage in the plan provides for that.

Heise: Some families have ideal conditions – the children have their own room and everyone has their own tablet. But especially in Berlin we often have constellations in which a father or mother is alone with three or four children. They then crowd around a laptop at the kitchen table.

Wir haben mit Kinderärzten darüber gesprochen, wie sich die Schulschließungen im Frühjahr und Sommer auf die Kinder ausgewirkt haben. Einige Kinder haben stark zugenommen, andere können kaum noch sprechen, weil sich zu Hause niemand mit ihnen unterhält. Wieder andere wurden spielsüchtig, weil sie vor dem Computer geparkt wurden. Die Defizite, die dadurch entstanden sind, sind teilweise gravierend. Gerade mit Blick auf die Schwächsten in der Gesellschaft müssen Schulschließungen unbedingt vermieden werden. Denn sie trifft es am härtesten.

WELT: Sind die Schulen gut auf die kommenden Monate vorbereitet?

Heise: Teilweise waren die Bezirke in Berlin in den Sommerferien nicht in aller Ernsthaftigkeit hinterher, deshalb gibt es immer noch Schulen, an denen die Fenster nur gekippt oder gar nicht geöffnet werden können. Wie viele Schulen das betrifft, wissen wir nicht, aber wir bekommen immer wieder derartige Rückmeldungen. In diesen Schulen könnte man Raumluftgeräte einsetzen, die die Luft filtern. Eventuell könnte man so auch wieder innenliegende Räume aktivieren.

Momentan sind in Berlin drei Geräte im Test, die Ergebnisse werden über die Ferien ausgewertet. Außerdem brauchen wir CO 2 -Messgeräte, die angeben, wann gelüftet werden sollte – denn teilweise ist es den Kindern trotz mehrerer Klamottenlagen zu kalt im Unterricht. Hoffentlich wird bis zum Ende der Herbstferien geklärt, ob und wie sie zum Einsatz kommen sollen.

WELT: Ist Unterricht im Freien eine Option?

Heise: Unterricht im Freien ist bei diesen Temperaturen schwierig. Sportunterricht kann man im Freien machen – aber nicht alle wollen die ganze Zeit durch die Gegend rennen. Musikunterricht könnte man auch nach draußen verlegen und zum Beispiel im Freien singen. Oder in die Aula, mit Abstand. Schulen sind da sehr kreativ und probieren neue Konzepte aus.

WELT: Gerade sind ja noch Herbstferien in Berlin – wie werden die Schulen eingestuft, wenn in zwei Wochen wieder der Unterricht losgeht? Grün, orange oder rot? Steht das schon fest?

Heise: All schools are currently in the green zone. On the Thursday after the autumn break, there will be an initial meeting between the school inspectors and the health authorities. They assess the situation and then decide which levels apply to which schools. The schools communicate this to the parents. Occasionally, schools may have to switch to the red level, some of which are then intended to be taught at home. I hope that doesn’t happen though.

WORLD: What do you think of the proposal from the Union that the Christmas holidays could be extended?

Heise: That must be decided by the Standing Conference. But it seems feasible to me. If it helps to keep schools open, then you can also think about structuring the holidays differently.