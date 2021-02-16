A.hen Christopher Bick and his team came up with the idea of ​​a learning platform for schools in 2013 and began developing it, they initially encountered resistance: “The German education market was not there at the time,” recalls Bick, owner of stashcat GmbH in Hanover.

He had a platform in mind that would combine task management and communication tools. “But there was little interest in such a solution.” The idea failed and the company concentrated on the further development of a secure and data protection compliant messenger service that was bought by the police, the German armed forces, technical relief organizations and other authorities. However, Bick never let go of the learning platform idea: “Despite everything, we continued to work on it on the side.” Fortunately, because now there is great interest.

In the course of the pandemic measures and the suspension of classroom teaching, the digitization of schools has experienced an enormous boost in recent months. Since last year, teachers, parents and students have relied on data protection-compliant, secure and reliable ways to communicate with one another and exchange documents.

According to the federal-state decision, schools in Hamburg will initially be closed until the March holidays, so distance teaching will continue to be an issue. But even after a year of pandemic, not all schools are well equipped, teachers lack know-how and there is no uniform solution for all institutions anyway.

“Our approach has always been to make an offer that is as low-threshold as possible and that can be used without much prior knowledge and without extensive technical hardware,” says Bick. In 2018 he presented schul.cloud at a large education fair. “At that time, class chats and parent groups were still without exception via WhatsApp. But even then, many were aware that this is not a secure messenger service. ”The demand for the learning platform with connected messenger service grew, and more and more schools were initially using schul.cloud to accompany lessons.

800,000 people log in punctually at 8 a.m.

According to Bick, there were around 3,000 schools nationwide at the beginning of 2020, and currently around 7,500 schools are using schul.cloud. In Hamburg alone, the software is in operation at 150 schools, in Lower Saxony at around 700, in Schleswig-Holstein at 375. “In the first two weeks of the first lockdown in March, we had 2,000 inquiries. The first few days there were problems, for one day we – like other providers – even had a complete breakdown. We had to increase the server capacities extremely, ”says Bick.

Up to 800,000 users now log in daily for distance learning, almost all of them at the same time at 8 a.m. “For us, the degree of utilization is decisive. We notice that video conferences take place every full hour in the mornings, which at first even overwhelmed the network operators. ”Teachers make teaching material available on the platform, students upload their homework, and video calls are made with parents. There have been webinars for teachers for a few weeks.

As happy as Bick is about the development: “The digitization that has been implemented in the federal and state levels in the past few months could have been done much more planned and without problems within the past seven years.” There are a number of providers on the market. This presents some households with the challenge of having to use a different tool for each child. Nevertheless, Bick does not believe in a nationwide solution: “The education system of the federal states is far too individual for that. Practical solutions that work are important in this situation and in the future as well. “

“Just providing hardware is not enough”

Corona has made the education market more interesting for providers. Learning applications flooded the app stores, there are more and more well-made science podcasts for children and young people, and TV stations are launching their own educational formats. The Hamburg company scoyo has been offering appropriate content for various age groups and school subjects with apps and a web-based learning platform since 2007.

The concept was developed in cooperation with the Leuphana University of Lüneburg and the University of Duisburg-Essen. “Just providing hardware is not enough,” says scoyo managing director Daniel Bialecki to the education authority. The aim must be that pupils in distance learning are motivated and learn independently. “Children actually really enjoy learning – unless the context is demotivating.”

In March 2020, scoyo first activated all functions for free. “Suddenly what was used in the afternoon became relevant in the morning and also for teachers,” says Bialecki. Scoyo also offers webinars for teachers on opportunities for online teaching. Because: “We parents as teachers of our children, that would be a mistake.” The father of three school-age children has to struggle with the challenges of homeschooling himself at home.

He expects online tools to remain an integral part of the classroom even after the pandemic measures have ended. “Collaborative learning through experiments or discussions will continue to work best in the classroom. Memorization of vocabulary or solving math problems do not have to take place in a group. It works even better alone and in peace. “

For him, the competence of the future is “learning to learn”. Because the processes familiar from school are missing when studying at home. Bialecki: “Homeschooling has to teach children and young people much more about structuring, for example how to deal with time.” Currently, the most important thing is “that parents and teachers keep in contact with the children”.

