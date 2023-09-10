Homeschool | Lea and Mia Lorenz tell what it was like to be homeschooled all of their youth – These are the prejudices they come across

More and more families are homeschooling their children. The family of Lea and Mia Lorenz ended up moving to Finland, because homeschooling is illegal in Lorenzi’s country of birth, Germany.

When sisters Leah and Mia Lorenz were children, school fascinated them a lot.

“When I visited the school for the first time, I was completely enchanted. There were desks and all the students had pencils and pens,” Lea recalls.

“And I had to refer! As a child, I thought it was somehow great that you had to raise your hand and then you could speak,” continues Mia.