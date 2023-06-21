The universe is full of fascinating mysteries. But what exactly is a solar system?
Frankfurt – With a view of the sky, a lot can be seen on a clear day. Almost every day – provided the cloud cover is low enough – one star in particular shows up in our sky: the sun. It is the center of our solar system and holds other planets that are occasionally visible to the naked eye as well, together. But what actually is a solar system?
Sun, moons and planets: This is how our solar system works
According to the US Space Agency NASA The solar system is a flat, disk-shaped structure in which the sun is at the center and is surrounded by planets, moons and other celestial bodies. Our solar system includes eight planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Each of these planets has its own orbit around the sun. Before the dwarf planet Pluto was officially part of it, however, was disallowed as a planet due to its size. the former Nasa boss nevertheless emphasized that Pluto is still a planet for him.
Some planets are accompanied by orbiting moons, which are also part of the solar system. For example, Earth has only one moonwhile Jupiter has more than 70 moons, including the largest moon in the solar system, Ganymede.
Asteroids and comets are also part of the solar system
But a solar system isn’t just made up of planets and moons, according to Nasa. It also includes numerous asteroids, comets and other smaller celestial bodies. These objects also move around the sun and can be found in different parts of the solar system.
The European Space Agency Esa explains that the sun is the central body of the solar system and has the greatest mass. It generates light and heat through nuclear fusion inside. The sun’s gravity keeps all other celestial bodies in the solar system in their orbits.
Exploration of the solar system is “crucially important” according to the European Space Agency
According to Esa, the exploration of the solar system is “crucially important for our understanding of the universe”. Space missions and advanced telescopes provide scientists with valuable data on the properties of planets, star formation and the possibility of life in other solar systems, and would encourage “questioning our position in space”.
From Copernicus to Newton: Who discovered our solar system?
In terms of modern knowledge and understanding of the solar system, according to NASA, Nicolaus Copernicus can be named as an important figure. Copernicus, a 16th-century Polish astronomer, was the first to present the heliocentric model, in which the Sun is at the center of the system and the planets orbit around it. This represented a break with the then prevailing geocentric model, which saw the earth as the center of the universe.
Other important contributions to the study of the solar system have been made by astronomers such as Galileo Galilei, Johannes Kepler and Isaac Newton. Her work has led to a better understanding of planetary motion and the laws of gravity affecting the solar system.
