Several million homes in the UK, according to the British Geological Survey (BGS), may go underground due to excessive drought as a result of global warming, writes The Guardian.

Due to the climate crisis, homes in several areas of the UK are threatened with extinction. Hot and dry summer weather caused by global warming will lead to massive subsidence and cracks in the soil under residential buildings. These areas are located on clay formations, which very quickly lose moisture.

Even with current greenhouse gas emissions, the risk of land subsidence in parts of the UK will increase by a third by 2030 and triple by 2050. If the amount of emissions increases, about 2.4 million homes will be at risk of collapse by 2030, and four million by 2070.

More than the rest, according to the BGS forecast, London will suffer. In the British capital, almost every second house will be at risk of collapse by 2030. Other areas of the UK will also be affected: Essex counties, Kent, part of the land from Oxford to Wash.

The soil subsidence forecast can be used to plan for strengthening the foundations of new homes. The organization estimates that over the past 10 years, eliminating the consequences of land subsidence has cost the British three billion pounds ($ 4.2 billion).

“Residents of areas with soil susceptibility to subsidence are advised to consult with experts before starting large construction projects,” said Lee Jones, BGS Geological Engineer. The expert added that dry weather and high temperatures will be the main factors behind the future subsidence. The consequences of the climate crisis can also provoke an increase in the size of insurance premiums on housing and a decrease in property prices.

According to the Climate Change Committee (CCC) for 2019, there are no robust plans to protect the population from extreme drought and floods in the UK. introduce a ban on the sale of gasoline and diesel cars in the country.