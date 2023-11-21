researchHomeowners face a collective loss of 325 billion euros — 10 percent of the value of all homes in the Netherlands combined — if climate risks are taken into account in house prices. About 50,000 homes could lose their value by almost half due to a high flood risk, housing market data company Calcasa warned in a report on Tuesday.
Martijn Klerks
