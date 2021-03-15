It became possible for newcomers to come to Laurenzana, located in the southern region of the Italian Basilicata,

Get a dream home for just one euro.

The city of Lorenzana adopts a € 1 sale scheme to entice new residents to increase its dwindling population, without the usual need to pay a deposit like other home plans in the country previously offered for sale at the same price.

According to RT, all the mayor is asking is that potential buyers complete renovations within three years and are willing to spend at least 20 thousand euros to return the homes to their rural glory.

But while most towns and villages require buyers to deposit a deposit to secure their deals, usually in the range of € 2,000 and € 5,000, to be recovered once the renovation works are successfully completed, Lorenzana decided not to do so.

“We want to help newcomers purchase their dream home without complicating tedious procedures and strict requirements,” Mayor Michael Ungaro told CNN after launching the initiative in February.

“Sometimes, it can be difficult to go through the legal regulations, especially if you are a foreigner. We want this adventure to be fun, not a burden,” he added.

He indicated that they would rely on “goodwill and commitment” from buyers, while monitoring the progress of work in real estate.

As with the other adopters of the house plan for € 1, Lorenzana requires buyers to commit to renewing their properties, which could be in various cases of damage, and for the project to be completed within three years.

Work must also start within three months of purchase, and buyers must be prepared to spend around € 20,000 renewing their new properties.

Prospective buyers must present a comprehensive renovation plan before considering their proposal, but Lorenzana authorities are trying to keep the paperwork to a minimum to make the process easier.

There are about 10 abandoned homes in the historic city center being sold as part of the scheme, most of which are in reasonably good condition, and another 40 homes needing more intense work.