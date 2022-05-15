After a very close Saturday definition, The eight teams qualified for the Colombian soccer finals are Millonarios, Tolima, Nacional, Medellín, Junior, Envigado, La Equidad and Bucaramanga.

These squads will know their way to glory, tonight, in the home run draw. Here we present all the keys of the day.

This will be the draw

Millionaires and Tolima, group leaders. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – THE TIME

The draw for the home runs of the BetPlay League will take place this Sunday, May 15, starting at 9:00 pm, after the match between América and Unión Magdalena ends. Everything will be broadcast on ‘Win Sports’ and ‘Win Sports +’.

To understand the format, There will be two groups of four, which will be formed by prior draw. Millonarios and Tolima will be the heads of each group, in A and B, respectively.

(Also: Luis Díaz and praise from Klopp, after a title with Liverpool: ‘He should have scored a goal’).

When making the draw, the clubs that occupy an odd position (three, five and seven) will seed the even ones (four, six and eight).

It should be noted that, in the event of a tie in home runs, everything will be unbalanced by the club with the best position in the finalized standings of Phase I of the League.

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred