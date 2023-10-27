Homeowners with solar panels are increasingly trying to get rid of trees, now that their shade significantly reduces the electricity output. Municipalities such as Apeldoorn, Bloemendaal and The Hague receive dozens of felling requests every year because of the solar panels. But the tree almost always ‘wins’. Also in court.
David Briem
Latest update:
06:07
