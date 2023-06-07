Home insurance covers damage caused by fire, lightning, mains water, storm and hail. But the contributions have never increased as quickly as they are now. What Homeowners Can Do.

Hshoppers really don’t have it easy right now. Building interest has more than tripled, building prices have skyrocketed, and anyone who lives in an attractive location may soon have to pay more property tax. At the same time, the plots of land have often hardly gotten any cheaper. It’s particularly annoying when the insurance for the house is now also becoming more expensive. And not just a little, but right the first time. The insurance association GDV expects an increase of around 16 percent this year, more than ever before. On average. Some brokers even report price surcharges of up to 30 percent. The tenants cannot sit back and relax, because the insurance costs can be passed on to the rent.

Dyrk Scherff
Editor in the "Value" section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Specifically, homeowners insurance. It covers damage caused by fire, lightning, mains water, storm and hail. Supplemented by natural hazard insurance, damage caused by heavy rain, flooding, earthquakes and landslides are also insured. The policy is a very important insurance, because in an emergency, very high repair costs up to total loss can arise. If you have to demolish your house without insurance, you will find yourself in dire financial straits. The flood in the Ahr Valley in 2021 is a warning example of this.