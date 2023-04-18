More than two in five homeowners expect to run into financial problems if the energy price cap is lifted at the end of this year, according to research by Aegon.

Especially young people, people with a lower than average income and people with an energy label D or worse are already worried. More than half of the surveyed homeowners with a low energy label say they expect problems. Younger homeowners (up to and including the age of 30) say that they are no longer able to pay the fixed costs more than average.

For this year, a maximum rate for average consumption for gas and electricity still applies. If the price is higher, the government pays the difference. This energy ceiling expires at the end of this year. More targeted support may be available next year.

In the Aegon survey, almost three-quarters of those surveyed indicate that their energy bill has risen sharply this year. Four in ten saw their energy bills rise by more than half. See also Speculators resell tickets to the GUM skating rink for tens of thousands of rubles

For some of the respondents, this was a reason to make the house more sustainable. More than half (55 percent) say they have already invested in the home. More than a quarter (28 percent) indicate that they are exploring or have plans for later this year. Only 17 percent have not yet invested or have plans to do so. A third thinks sustainability is too expensive.

Reducing the energy bill is the main reason to make the house more sustainable. Living comfort and increasing the value of the home are also mentioned. Environmental and climate considerations hardly play a role in the considerations.

Although the energy price cap helps to keep the energy bill somewhat affordable, according to Aegon it also removes the incentive for some homeowners to become more sustainable. 40 percent of those surveyed say they will only hurry with sustainability once there is clarity about the expiration of the price cap. See also Dutch 'festival-goer' killed in Belgium, motorist fled

Younger homeowners are least in a hurry. Matthijs Hofstede, director of Aegon Hypotheken, thinks it is unwise to sit back and wait to see what will happen with energy prices. “Younger homeowners in particular appear to be more vulnerable, they have less financial resources and live more than average in houses with poorer energy labels,” he predicts.