Over 150,000 bees hid behind this wall.

A buzzing sound in the bedroom led to a surprising discovery: three colonies of bees had unnoticed nested in the ceilings of a house in Scotland.

Inverness – Have you ever thoroughly examined every corner of your house or apartment, including the basement and attic? When cleaning or clearing out, you sometimes discover some unexpected things. One such case occurred in Inverness, Scotland, where residents heard a buzzing noise at night.

After a thorough investigation of the attic, they finally discovered the surprising reason for the nightly disturbance: over 150,000 bees were populating their house. A similar number of specimens of an inconspicuous but threatening species of spider nested in the house of a man from Great Britain. With dangerous consequences for the homeowner.

Grandchildren investigate strange buzzing: Huge bee colony discovered only by chance

A video of the hive was shared on social media and British media such as STV News reported it. It is believed that the bees lived unnoticed above the plasterboard ceiling of a guest room for several years. The grandchildren of the house owner noticed the buzzing of the bees when they fell asleep.

When they discovered the 150,000 bees, a grandson of the homeowner contacted the Loch Ness Honey Company. Beekeeper Andrew Card identified three different colonies in the ceiling, each with about 50,000 to 60,000 bees. He found a queen in two of the colonies. “Each colony was larger than we had estimated. We found the queen in two of them,” Card said, according to NDTV.

The third queen was not found, which, according to the expert, is due to the time of year. According to media reports, the bees were subsequently relocated. During renovations Craftsmen also made a shocking discovery – Bones were hidden beneath the floor.

Bee population is being taken to a rescue centre and will produce honey in the future

The huge nest was moved to an outdoor apiary and closely monitored. “Any swarms or unknown bees we come across are moved to an isolation apiary. We monitor them for disease for about six weeks,” Card explained.

To ensure the health of the bees, they are fed. “After wintering, these will be ‘next year’s honey producing colonies,'” added Card. The rescued bees are “well cared for,” stressed the beekeeper. Bees are threatened with extinction worldwide, including in Germany is in a rather bad situation with the black and yellow striped insects. For that An invasive wasp species from Asia is increasingly spreading – whose menu includes honey bees.

“Exploitation” of bees: Animal rights organisation PETA criticises rescue centre

However, the terms “rescued” and “well cared for” are controversial. Animal rights organizations such as PETA argue that honey production and the bees associated with it represent a cruel way of life for the animals. They criticize the fact that the bees are “kept and exploited” in mass breeding operations. To prevent the bees from swarming, beehives are manipulated or the queen’s wings are clipped.

According to animal rights activists, honey production is comparable to factory farming. The bees are often injured or killed and only reach a fraction of their natural life expectancy. In addition, this practice accelerates the extinction of species. Animal rights activists argue that the bees need their honey themselves and that there are enough vegan alternatives such as agave syrup or maple syrup.

The animal welfare organisation had recently raised its voice in Germany. But its Protest against pony carousels at a folk festival in Hesse caused anger, and in the end two PETA activists had to be hospitalized.